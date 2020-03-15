Credit Suisse AG Purchases 457,248 Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 151.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 759,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 457,248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.20% of 2U worth $18,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,273,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,757,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in 2U by 1,248.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 559,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 517,803 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in 2U by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,181,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,307,000 after buying an additional 371,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in 2U by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,181,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,307,000 after buying an additional 362,095 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair raised 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $24.91 on Friday. 2U Inc has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that 2U Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

