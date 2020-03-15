Credit Suisse AG Purchases 39,476 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $15,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $149.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.35. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

