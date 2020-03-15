Credit Suisse AG Purchases 373,029 Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 1,595.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,029 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.67% of Arco Platform worth $17,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at $301,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in Arco Platform by 19.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Arco Platform by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Arco Platform by 116.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

ARCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. Arco Platform Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.41 million, a P/E ratio of -68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

