Credit Suisse AG Purchases 3,433 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FMC were worth $18,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FMC shares. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price target on FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 398,909 shares of company stock worth $39,879,894. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $70.62 and a 52 week high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

