Credit Suisse AG Purchases 18,570 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.21% of United States Oil Fund worth $17,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USO. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $6,024,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,233,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United States Oil Fund by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 70,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of USO stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $13.85.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

