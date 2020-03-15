Credit Suisse AG Purchases 167,141 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 167,141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Westrock were worth $16,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Westrock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $25.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

