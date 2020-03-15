Credit Suisse AG Purchases 157,058 Shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 157,058 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.25% of HD Supply worth $16,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HD Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 56,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

HDS stock opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HDS shares. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

HD Supply Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

