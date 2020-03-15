Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,831 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Roku were worth $15,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 1,110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $40,979.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,979.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total transaction of $2,981,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,016 shares of company stock valued at $31,364,482. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $80.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -155.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.47. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Pivotal Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.48.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

