Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $16,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. FMR LLC grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 66,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DISCK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Discovery Inc Series C Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.