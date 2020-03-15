Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 71.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,647 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Brown & Brown worth $18,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $216,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 24.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.