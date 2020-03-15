Credit Suisse AG Has $18.90 Million Stock Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Davita were worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at $665,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davita by 589.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price objective on Davita in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other Davita news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of Davita stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DVA opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Davita Inc has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $90.15. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average is $70.12.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.