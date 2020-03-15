Credit Suisse AG Has $18.25 Million Position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,408,017 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,778,279 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $18,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAN. Fund Evaluation Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAN shares. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of SAN opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Banco Santander SA has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Santander SA will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

