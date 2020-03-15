Credit Suisse AG Has $17.97 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106,256 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $17,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 525,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Nomura increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.