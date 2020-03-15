Credit Suisse AG Has $17.59 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,237 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $17,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 938,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 56,524 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,931,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after buying an additional 313,387 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 947,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,395,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after buying an additional 26,814 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $5,023,008.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,863,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,716 shares of company stock worth $10,008,905 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sirius XM from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

