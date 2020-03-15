Credit Suisse AG Has $17.43 Million Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 73,088 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Steris were worth $17,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,374,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Steris by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,856,000 after purchasing an additional 774,516 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Steris by 316.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 258,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,438,000 after purchasing an additional 196,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steris by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,840,000 after purchasing an additional 147,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Steris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $136.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.80. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $119.62 and a twelve month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. Stephens boosted their target price on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

