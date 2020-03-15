Credit Suisse AG Has $17.26 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $17,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,969,000 after purchasing an additional 696,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,240,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,701,000 after purchasing an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,864,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,486,000 after purchasing an additional 589,067 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,727,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,230,000 after purchasing an additional 334,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE LNT opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.44. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.08 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

