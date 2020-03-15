Credit Suisse AG Has $16.66 Million Position in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 700.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,704 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.75% of Ra Pharmaceuticals worth $16,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3,260.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,524 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $3,590,000. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,275,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RARX shares. ValuEngine cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In related news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $493,832.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,163.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $107,577.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,206,287. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARX opened at $46.35 on Friday. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

