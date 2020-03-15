Credit Suisse AG Has $16.22 Million Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,533 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $16,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,111,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,086,000 after buying an additional 473,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,797,000 after buying an additional 409,856 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 571.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after buying an additional 406,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $21,382,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPR stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $94.47.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

