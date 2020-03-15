Credit Suisse AG Has $15.56 Million Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 538.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,536,541 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $15,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.17.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.