Credit Suisse AG Has $15.36 Million Stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363,511 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $15,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $695,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

LFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. CLSA raised China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

NYSE LFC opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.70.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.