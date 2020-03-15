Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.28% of American Campus Communities worth $17,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACC opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $255.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

