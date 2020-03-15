Credit Suisse AG Buys 12,152 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 57.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $100.35.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

