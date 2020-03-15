Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,314 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $16,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,200.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NCLH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.