Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 169.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,797,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.75% of Genworth Financial worth $16,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,020,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,967,000 after acquiring an additional 748,979 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 31.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 225,664 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 163.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 121,486 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 837,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.12 on Friday. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 3.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

