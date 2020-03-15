Credit Suisse AG Acquires 212,981 Shares of Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 314.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,981 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.62% of Krystal Biotech worth $15,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 20,947 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,331,391.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at $126,744,296.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. ValuEngine cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 54.87, a current ratio of 58.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Krystal Biotech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

