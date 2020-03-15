Credit Suisse AG Acquires 15,443 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Raymond James worth $16,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,263 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,406,000 after purchasing an additional 163,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 449,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 447,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,054,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold acquired 12,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $820,246.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Raymond James from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

RJF stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.10. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $102.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

