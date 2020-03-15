CRD-B (OTCMKTS:CRD.B) Stock Price Up 8.6%

CRD-B (OTCMKTS:CRD.B) rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.59, approximately 15,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 17,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20.

About CRD-B (OTCMKTS:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CRD-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRD-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.