Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €50.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.83 ($50.97).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €26.76 ($31.12) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of 8.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.07 ($31.48) and a 1-year high of €55.78 ($64.86). The business’s 50 day moving average is €36.84 and its 200-day moving average is €41.53.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

