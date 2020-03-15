Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,754 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at $103,000.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

COUP stock opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.90 and a fifty-two week high of $178.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.35.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total transaction of $8,917,886.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,629,660.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,524 shares of company stock worth $31,120,798. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

