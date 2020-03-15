Costain Group (LON:COST) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Costain Group alerts:

LON COST opened at GBX 59 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 182.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 million and a PE ratio of -21.85. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 58.30 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 363.50 ($4.78).

Costain Group (LON:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 13.50 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costain Group will post 3637.0002515 earnings per share for the current year.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.