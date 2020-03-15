Costain Group (LON:COST) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday.
LON COST opened at GBX 59 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 182.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. The stock has a market cap of $63.89 million and a PE ratio of -21.85. Costain Group has a 12 month low of GBX 58.30 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 363.50 ($4.78).
About Costain Group
Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.
