Cormark Cuts Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) Price Target to C$1.40

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price objective reduced by Cormark from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Horizon North Logistics’ FY2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Horizon North Logistics from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Shares of Horizon North Logistics stock opened at C$0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Horizon North Logistics has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$2.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.03.

Horizon North Logistics Inc provides industrial, commercial, and residential products and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Services and Modular Solutions. The Industrial Services segment supplies workforce accommodations, camp management services, access solutions, relocatable structures, and maintenance and utilities services.

