Cormark Cuts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$0.80

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Crew Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Crew Energy from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Crew Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$0.77.

Shares of TSE CR opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$1.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 million and a PE ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 849,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,435.32. Insiders acquired 270,000 shares of company stock worth $130,230 over the last ninety days.

Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

