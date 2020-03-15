Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$0.65

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$0.65 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMMC. Cormark cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$0.60 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. stock opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.65.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

