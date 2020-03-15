Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$0.60

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its price objective trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$1.20 to C$0.60 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMMC. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

CMMC stock opened at C$0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.65. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

