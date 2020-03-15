Contrasting Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NYSE:SBRA)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) and Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Macerich and Sabra Health Care REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 5 6 1 0 1.67 Sabra Health Care REIT 0 3 3 0 2.50

Macerich presently has a consensus target price of $26.13, indicating a potential upside of 94.53%. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus target price of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 113.94%. Given Sabra Health Care REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sabra Health Care REIT is more favorable than Macerich.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Macerich and Sabra Health Care REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $927.46 million 2.05 $96.82 million $3.54 3.79 Sabra Health Care REIT $661.74 million 3.25 $69.00 million $1.86 5.63

Macerich has higher revenue and earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabra Health Care REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Sabra Health Care REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.3%. Sabra Health Care REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.2%. Macerich pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sabra Health Care REIT pays out 96.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Sabra Health Care REIT has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Macerich is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Macerich has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabra Health Care REIT has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and Sabra Health Care REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich 10.44% 3.28% 1.09% Sabra Health Care REIT 10.43% 2.11% 1.12%

Summary

Macerich beats Sabra Health Care REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago, and the New York Metro area to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has earned Nareit's prestigious "Leader in the Light" award every year from 2014-2018. For the fourth straight year in 2018 Macerich achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector, among many other environmental accomplishments.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities. As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's real estate properties held for investment included 47,648 beds/units and its unconsolidated joint venture included 7,652 beds/units, spread across the United States and Canada.

