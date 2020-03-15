Contrasting Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) & Weidai (NASDAQ:WEI)

Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) and Weidai (NYSE:WEI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Golden Bull and Weidai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A Weidai 2 0 0 0 1.00

Weidai has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 302.99%. Given Weidai’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weidai is more favorable than Golden Bull.

Risk and Volatility

Golden Bull has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weidai has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Bull and Weidai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Bull $7.89 million 0.78 -$3.43 million N/A N/A Weidai $569.19 million 0.17 $87.50 million $1.59 0.84

Weidai has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Bull and Weidai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A Weidai 12.71% 14.56% 7.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Golden Bull shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Weidai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weidai beats Golden Bull on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Bull Company Profile

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

