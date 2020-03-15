Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.97.

CNST opened at $29.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $28.13. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 5.85.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Karen Valentine sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $156,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $302,815.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $952,757. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

