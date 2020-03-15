Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $132.98 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.37 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.37.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

