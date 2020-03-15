ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $69.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.