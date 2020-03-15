ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. TheStreet cut ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

COP stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

