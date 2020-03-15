ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,363 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

COP opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

