Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 267.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EME opened at $62.85 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $93.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

