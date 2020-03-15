Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1,054.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Concho Resources stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.31.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

