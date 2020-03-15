Comparing Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) & Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisk Analytics 17.26% 33.49% 11.25% Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

89.8% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verisk Analytics and Change Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisk Analytics $2.61 billion 9.11 $449.90 million $4.38 33.24 Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Change Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Verisk Analytics and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisk Analytics 1 5 6 0 2.42 Change Healthcare 0 0 18 0 3.00

Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus price target of $165.73, indicating a potential upside of 13.82%. Change Healthcare has a consensus price target of $18.79, indicating a potential upside of 74.02%. Given Change Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Verisk Analytics.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Change Healthcare on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers. It also develops predictive models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Change Healthcare Inc.(NasdaqGS:CHNG) operates independently of McKesson Corporation as of June 26, 2019.

