Comparing DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) & Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

DENSO CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Bonterra Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. DENSO CORP/ADR pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

DENSO CORP/ADR has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DENSO CORP/ADR and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO CORP/ADR N/A N/A N/A Bonterra Energy 8.84% 0.35% 0.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DENSO CORP/ADR and Bonterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO CORP/ADR 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bonterra Energy 2 2 0 0 1.50

Bonterra Energy has a consensus price target of $2.13, indicating a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than DENSO CORP/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of DENSO CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DENSO CORP/ADR and Bonterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO CORP/ADR $48.26 billion 0.54 $2.29 billion $1.47 11.29 Bonterra Energy $143.54 million 0.19 $5.53 million N/A N/A

DENSO CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats DENSO CORP/ADR on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DENSO CORP/ADR Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles. The company also provides electronic systems, services, and platforms that support various aspects of mobility; safety and automated driving products; connected cockpit products; powertrain control computers, body control computers, and other electronic devices; in-car semiconductor sensors and microelectronic devices, such as ICs; industrial automated equipment, modules, and industrial-use robots; and equipment for society, including handy terminals and QR solutions, as well as related services. In addition, it offers agricultural production equipment and cloud services, as well as after-sale services. The company operates in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. DENSO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

