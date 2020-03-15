Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives $22.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

NYSE CXP opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.79. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

In other news, Director Francis X. Jr. Wentworth purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $104,451.30. Also, Director John L. Dixon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,258.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,698 shares of company stock valued at $375,004 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,828,720,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,569,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52,356 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,075,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,781,000 after acquiring an additional 189,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,501,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.