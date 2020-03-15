Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) EVP Buys $50,436.00 in Stock

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) EVP Kevin A. Hoover bought 3,600 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $50,436.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kevin A. Hoover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Kevin A. Hoover bought 2,700 shares of Columbia Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $52,677.00.

Shares of CXP stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $23.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

CXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,054,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

