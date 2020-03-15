Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 566.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cohu has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $560.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.51.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cohu’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

