Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.
COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cohu in a report on Sunday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.
In other news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,131.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ COHU opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cohu has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $560.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.51.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $142.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cohu’s payout ratio is -114.29%.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.
