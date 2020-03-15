Coats Group (LON:COA) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COA. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coats Group to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

Shares of COA stock opened at GBX 55.30 ($0.73) on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 51.05 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.31. The company has a market capitalization of $799.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Coats Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In related news, insider David Gosnell bought 173,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £98,843.70 ($130,023.28). Also, insider Mike Clasper bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

