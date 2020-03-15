Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cloudera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cloudera’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLDR. ValuEngine downgraded Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Cloudera during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $68,167.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,688.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,361 shares of company stock worth $4,356,495. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

